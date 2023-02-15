Tony Mowbray makes case for Sunderland defence after QPR win

Sunderland attackers again took the plaudits at QPR but Tony Mowbray was quick to praise his defenders.

Tony Mowbray was again keen to make sure the Sunderland defenders got their share of the credit after another impressive win.

Sunderland recorded their third clean sheet in four Championship games as they beat QPR 3-0 at Loftus Road on Tuesday.

They have not conceded a goal in open play during that time either, with Jake Cooper’s scrapper set-piece goal for Millwall the only time Anthony Patterson’s goal has been breached.

A settled back four of Trai Hume, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Aji Alese have played in all four of those games, and they again delivered at Loftus Road, although they did need some help from an Anthony Patterson penalty save.

It has definitely been Sunderland’s attacking players who have got most of the attention this season, but Mowbray couldn’t be happier with his back five right now and understandably so.

“Just as important as the talent we've got at the top end of the pitch is people putting their body on the line in our box, winning headers and blocking shots,” Mowbray said after the win at Loftus Road.

“I think the group are enjoying the challenge of collectively finding a way to win matches.

“I'm constantly telling my defenders to get the ball through to these wonderful players. They are defending really and that's not a bad combination with the players at the other end.”

Read more Sunderland news