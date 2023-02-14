Open in App
Batavia, NY
The Batavian

Mark your calendars for homemade pancakes, plane not required

By Joanne Beck,

9 days ago

Former county Manager Jay Gsell made a brief reappearance Monday at the Old County Courthouse to seek approval on behalf of the Batavia Rotary Club for the annual Fly-In breakfast later this year.

Apparently, the group is anxiously waiting for the summer fundraiser to arrive.

“We’re ready to rock and roll again,” Gsell said to the Public Service Committee members.

Rotary Club expects 800 to 900 attendees to the pancake breakfast, which has become a well-organized event that keeps drawing people for more, he said.

“That’s why we keep getting people coming back,” Gsell said.

Rotary Club had requested permission to host the breakfast at Genesee County Airport on June 18, and to also have related access to and use of the grounds prior to and after the event on June 16 through 20, “subject to the rules and regulations of the Genesee County Airport.”

The budget impact is minimal expense offset by Rotary’s promotion of the airport and increased fuel sales, the resolution states. Gsell added that attendees are expected to arrive by plane in addition to automobiles this year.

The Committee agreed to the request, and it will eventually go before the county Legislature for final approval.

File Photo of Jay Gsell serving up pancakes during a Rotary Fly-In Breakfast, by Howard Owens.

