High winds expected to hit Miami Valley today; 3 ways to prepare

AES Ohio said it’s crews will be ready for whatever winds throw at Miami Valley residents Wednesday.

The region is under a Wind Advisory from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday and AES Ohio said there are three things people should keep in mind.

Make a plan before there’s an outage, put together a storm kit and stay informed out the outages.

>> Cloudy, mild tonight with winds increasing; Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday

“It’s safety first. So we’re very mindful and we are accessing everything when we take the bucket truck up to make sure it’s safer. It could perhaps slow down restoration but it’s gusts so we have periods of time where crews will be actively working and not necessarily slowing down their work. So safety is key,” Mary Ann Kabel, Director of Corporate Communications at AES Ohio said.

Kabel also wanted to remind people to be aware of their surroundings while out driving Wednesday.

Officials also urge people to never approach downed power lines and to keep themselves and equipment like ladders, scaffolding and long tools – at least 10 feet away.

People can stay updated on outages in the area with the AES Outage Map .











