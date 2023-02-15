Only you can help make Wilson River Highway safer

The Oregon Department of Transportation has a request: Help make driving on Oregon Highway 6 safer.

Highway 6, also signed as the Wilson River Highway, is a 48-mile rural road connecting Banks and Tillamook, and thereby linking Portland’s Westside to the Oregon Coast.

As usage has increased over the years, the route has become notoriously dangerous, accumulating roughly 428 crashes between 2016 and 2020, with 46 resulting in severe or fatal injuries.

To assuage local concerns, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill last February requiring ODOT to conduct a study on potential safety solutions. After gathering anecdotal information from the public and examining safety data, ODOT compiled a list of main issues and locations to prioritize in future projects.

Now, the organization needs the public’s help again — this time to discern if they are on the right track.

ODOT will showcase its findings and listen to feedback during an open house held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Port of Tillamook Bay.

ODOT is also hosting an online open house through March 2 for constituents unable to attend the in-person event.

The finished product — including prospective solutions, projects and price estimates — will be presented to the Legislature this fall.

But solutions aren’t expected nearly that soon. Even once the study is complete, no improvements can move forward until funding is available.

ODOT has identified seven main issues affecting the entire Highway 6 corridor, including:

Destination access, or lack of signs indicating entrances or exitsCurvesShort and inadequate passing lanesPoor roadway conditionsSubstandard pavement and landslidesInsufficient cell serviceDangerous driver behavior

The most frequent crashes on Highway 6 were single-vehicle collisions into fixed objects — driving into a tree, for instance — rear-end collisions, and turning crashes. Speeding was the most common reason for crashes on the highway.

Listed among the major crash sites were mileposts 31 to 35 (65 crashes), the Wilson River Loop east intersection (15 crashes), and the Gales Creek Road intersection (eight crashes).

ODOT found that people traveling in the area of mileposts 31 to 35 — a stretch of road that straddles the county line between Washington and Tillamook counties — might encounter numerous curves, including some with short and substandard passing lanes; subpar pavement conditions; and unstable slopes. That stretch through the Coast Range also has higher reports of snow- or ice-related crashes.

At the Wilson River Loop east intersection, just outside the city of Tillamook, the key issues identified were semi-trucks merging onto the highway while others slow down to make a right turn. Vehicles in the westbound right turn lane may obscure the view of drivers in the southbound turn lane.

At the Gales Creek Road intersection, about 8 miles west of Banks, ODOT identified a need for a westbound left turn lane due to current and projected levels of traffic. However, the organization also determined the project would be challenging and expensive for a variety of reasons, including conflicts with the landscape and existing structures, as well as driver visibility.

For more information on the study, visit the designated ODOT webpage at bit.ly/3jU0bA6 .

During the in-person open house, accommodations will be available for people with disabilities, including material in alternative formats. For these services, call project manager Ken Shonkwiler at 971-326-0232 or statewide replay 711 at least 48 hours ahead of time. Accessible parking is located at the front entrance of the building, located at 4000 Blimp Blvd. near Tillamook.

For questions, call Shonkwiler or senior transportation planner Caroline Crisp at 503-313-6812 or email her at caroline.crisp@odot.oregon.gov.

To access the online open house and provide feedback, visit odotopenhouse.org/or6-study2 .