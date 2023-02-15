Open in App
Starke, FL
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

Bradford County deputy’s bodycam captures amazing rescue in home on fire; no major injuries reported

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

8 days ago

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a residential fire near West Madison Street and South Epperson Street in Starke. Starke police were already on scene when BCSO deputy Robert Malley arrived.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

There, a home was fully engulfed with visible flames shooting out of the roof. Officer J. Raulerson from SPD was already on scene and attempting to force open the front door of the home.

Deputy Malley, who had previously served for 18 years as a fire medic, kicked in the door and entered the home. Once inside he made contact with a woman on the lower floor. He was able to escort her out of the residence without issue.

Read: Duplex house fire leaves two families without a home

Upon hearing that there was another person upstairs, deputy Malley reentered the home and rushed upstairs as quickly as possible. He went door-to-door before finding out that another woman was trapped inside a locked bedroom.

The deputy heard her screams but she was unable to get out. Deputy Malley was finally able to talk the woman into unlocking the door and exiting the bedroom where she was also escorted down the stairs and outside of the burning home.

City of Starke and Bradford County Fire Rescue quickly responded to the blaze and evaluated those who were removed from the home. They were all medically cleared with no major injuries.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office wanted to publicly thank Deputy Malley and the immediate actions off the first responders involved. Thanks to their quick response and training there were no casualties resulting from the fire.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cqU6_0kndCB3I00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JSO is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run
Jacksonville, FL23 hours ago
Teen suffers serious injuries from crash near Bella Terra Drive in St. Johns County, FHP says
Jacksonville, FL19 hours ago
3 people dead in Putnam County house fire identified by police
Palatka, FL1 day ago
Brush fire in Clay County now under control, caused by ‘unattended debris fire’
Keystone Heights, FL19 hours ago
JSO: Man shot in face during dispute near Hollybrook Homes Apartments
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
JSO: Lanes back open on JTB after crash with injuries
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
JSO: Man dead after hit by car near JU
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
JSO: Man killed in shooting on roadside in Pine Forest area
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Man shot several times by someone who tried to rob him in Arlington, Jacksonville police say
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
JFRD puts out fire at Bedrosians Tile Store in Baymeadows
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Lake City police said 4 missing teens have been found, are safe
Lake City, FL2 days ago
3 Jacksonville men accused of string of car burglaries in at least 3 Northeast Florida counties
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
WATCH: Series of fights in Orange Park Mall parking lot on video, deputies close mall early
Orange Park, FL2 days ago
‘I forgive him:’ Victim’s sister reacts to ‘no death penalty’ for sister’s murder in Orange Park
Orange Park, FL17 hours ago
Jared Bridegan’s widow appears on Dr. Phil to discuss case, new details
Jacksonville Beach, FL2 days ago
Action News Jax Investigates DCPS teacher’s history of violence following lawsuit
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
FAA investigating ‘unruly passenger’ after Jacksonville flight diverted to Raleigh-Durham Intl.
Jacksonville, FL11 hours ago
Investigates: Federal data shows Jacksonville ranked 13th in the deadliest city for pedestrians
Jacksonville, FL18 hours ago
Family of Jacksonville University runner who died by suicide suing school, former coach
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Jacksonville Beach resident wins Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery game
Jacksonville Beach, FL2 hours ago
5 Jacksonville-area Kazu Sushi Burritos violated labor laws, more than $200K in back wages recovered
Jacksonville, FL16 hours ago
We’re close to breaking all-time February heat record
Jacksonville, FL4 hours ago
SPOTLIGHT: Race for Jacksonville Mayor - Al Ferraro
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Investigates: Secret details revealed about proposed UF campus that could cost $200M
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy