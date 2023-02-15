Oregon Senate Education Committee looks to tackle teacher shortage

Two bills that came before Oregon’s Senate Committee on Education aim to address the state’s teacher shortage.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the committee held the first public hearing for Senate Bills 283 and 279. Senate Bill 279 would make it easier for educators out of state to move to Oregon and obtain a teaching license here. Senate Bill 283 would increase pay for employees in special education; make sure teachers are paid when asked to work through their lunch or planning periods; make substitute teachers district employees with paid training; allow retired teachers to continue teaching more easily, including full-time until 2029; create a workforce data system with regular educator surveys; create more pathways for diversifying Oregon’s educator workforce; and create minimum salaries for Oregon teachers, among other things.

The bills come as many districts have unfilled positions, particularly in special education.

“Oregon has struggled to find and retain the educators we need to meet our kids’ needs, and the pandemic only made it worse,” said Sen. Michael Dembrow (D-Portland), who chairs the Education Committee. “Based on feedback we’re receiving from our bipartisan, statewide educator workgroup tackling this issue, we believe these bills will build a thriving, competitive education workforce and deliver better outcomes for students and teachers alike.”