Sen. Steinhardt Introduces Legislation to Protect Homeowners & Communities from Squatters

WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt has introduced legislation that would give homeowners and communities new tools to address squatters who unlawfully occupy dwellings.

Please don't hesitate to ask any law enforcement officer or emergency personnel if this is necessary. The pandemic and high rates of vagrancy brought with it, in some towns, like Phillipsburg, more fire and emergency calls in a week than they would normally handle in a month. On top of complaints of people unwilling to leave after eviction.

“It can be extremely difficult, time-consuming, and expensive for a homeowner to get their property back when squatters occupy it,” said Steinhardt (R-23). “Our legislation would provide law enforcement with new tools to remove squatters quickly and prevent the long-term damage to homes and communities they often cause.”

According to Steinhardt, "Under current law, squatting is not a criminal act. It is a civil matter that requires the property owner to file a claim to evict, which often takes years to resolve."

Steinhardt also cites slow civil legal processes, backed-up court systems, and settlers often damage the home and destroy or sell any personal property the owner left inside. Squatters often fail to adhere to other laws, including leashing dogs and managing trash, leading to public safety and quality of life concerns for neighbors. They don’t respond to code violations for property upkeep since penalties usually target the property owner being victimized.

Live along a downtown or riverfront town like Phillipsburg. You will meet people claiming to be homeless, yet when questioned, law enforcement often determines they are from out of town and moved from one area to another until removed by force. In 2021, multiple calls were made for vans with New York and Texas plates transporting people into the Phillipsburg and Easton downtown lots. They parked in public lots, alleys, and parks while the squatters set up an area to live after being asked to leave a vacant property. Left behind were trash, cleaned-out vehicles, tents, liquor, plastic bags of trash, used mattresses, animal and human waste, impacting others in the area and public spaces. Burning fires, as well as juveniles unattended. What could the police do? At the time, nothing but ask them to move along and off private property. Often they move to public spaces as seen in our photos.

In some cases, as we have seen locally, squatters defecate and urinate outside the home since there isn’t running water, creating threats to public health as well. Scroll through the photos for examples of local squatters not to be confused with trespassers and the homeless.

To address these serious concerns, Steinhardt’s new legislation (S-3613) creates three new crimes related to squatting:

Housebreaking: A person would be guilty of housebreaking if they forcibly enter an uninhabited or vacant dwelling without the permission of the owner with the intent of taking up residence;



Unlawful occupancy: A person would be guilty of unlawful occupancy if they take up residence in an uninhabited or vacant residence without the permission of the owner; and



Unlawful reentry: A person would be guilty of unlawful reentry if the property owner has recovered possession of the property from the person through a court order and the person reenters the property without permission.

Each of the new offenses would be a crime of the fourth degree punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to 18 months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the release, the new crimes would only apply to people who never had the right to enter or reside in a home and could not be used to criminalize families for living in their homes if they have fallen behind on their mortgage and are in the process of foreclosure.

"During the months or years it may take a case to work through the civil court system, squatters can destroy a homeowner's property and create serious public safety and health concerns for neighbors," added Steinhardt. "By finally recognizing that squatting is a crime, we can start to hold the criminals who terrorize homeowners and neighborhoods across New Jersey accountable."
























