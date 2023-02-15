Search Efforts Continue For Elderly Pineville Man Missing Since Thursday

PINEVILLE, S.C. – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search efforts into locating a man that went missing several days ago.

Deputies have been intensely searching for 87-year-old Jessie Jones. Jones is described as being a black male, 5’09” and approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Sandlapper Lane, near Highway 45, in the Pineville area of Berkeley County, wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

On Thursday, February 9, at approximately 8 p.m., Deputies responded to Sandlapper Lane in the Pineville area of Berkeley County in reference to a disabled vehicle. Deputies met with the complainant who stated his vehicle got stuck and while he was trying to get help, Jones walked off. Deputies immediately searched the area for Jones and then began calling in resources to assist.

“We are urging the public to please keep an eye out for Mr. Jones.” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated. “If anyone believes they may have seen him or know anything about his disappearance, we are asking you to please call authorities. You may send in an anonymous tip, and we will follow up on it. We are asking for the public’s assistance. We are incredibly thankful for the many other organizations that have helped us with search efforts so far.”

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has utilized ground searches with ATVs, bloodhounds and grid searches. Units have also searched by air with drones and SLED’s helicopter. Berkeley County deputies and detectives have previously been joined by special citizen search and rescue groups, Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, St. Stephen Rural Vol. Fire Department, Company 15, Eadytown Rural Vol. Fire Department Company 13, Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and South Carolina Foothills Search and Rescue.

The public is urged to call Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4505 with any information. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

