Deelishis Mourns The Loss Of Her Niece, 1 Of 3 Students Fatally Shot At Michigan State University

Among the victims in the Michigan State University shooting, one of three killed students on campus on the night of the Feb 13 tragedy was a Black woman who was the niece of hip-hop model and reality star Deelishis.

Deelishis, whose real name is Chandra Davis, is grieving the loss of her niece on Instagram, the New York Post reported.

“My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY. She was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her,” Deelishis wrote.

Deelishis is best known for winning VH1’s “Flavor of Love” and being Raymon Santana’s ex-wife.

Arielle Anderson was a 19-year-old junior at Michigan State who hailed from Grosse Pointe and attended Grosse Pointe North High School, CNN reported.

USA Today reported she was a sophomore who wanted to become a pediatric doctor. She lived off campus at her maternal grandmother’s house, a woman named April Davis.

Anderson had her own room and cared for Davis’ special needs daughter.

“I spoke with her yesterday on FaceTime,” Davis said.

Her aunt, Kimella Spivey, said in response to Anderson’s death, “This is so unbelievable. When does it stop? Really? I mean, it’s one after the other after the other. This school has been safe for so many years.”

“She’s kind, loving, caring, compassionate, driven,” and “very family oriented,” Davis said. On the previous Saturaday before the shooting, Anderson stayed with her grandmother.

The incident sent a shockwave to her high school, which she graduated in 2021, with district superintendent Jon Dean asking CNN that, “How is it possible that this happened in the first place, an act of senseless violence that has no place in our society and in particular no place in school?”

“But then, it touched our community not once, but twice,” Dean said.

The gunman, a middle-aged man who was named Anthony Dwayne McRae, had no association with Anderson or the other death victims, sophomore Brian Fraser and junior Alexandria Verner.

Five other victims were hospitalized and are reportedly in critical condition.

McRae ended his own life, found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, when the authority cornered him.

On the gunman’s lifeless body, the Michigan police found “he had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools” in New Jersey.

The tragedy has started the conversation of gun control measures in the state, Detroit Free Press reported.





