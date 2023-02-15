Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
MadameNoire

Deelishis Mourns The Loss Of Her Niece, 1 Of 3 Students Fatally Shot At Michigan State University

By Christian Spencer,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1vQm_0knd99rt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvICO_0knd99rt00

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Among the victims in the Michigan State University shooting, one of three killed students on campus on the night of the Feb 13 tragedy was a Black woman who was the niece of hip-hop model and reality star Deelishis.

Deelishis, whose real name is Chandra Davis, is grieving the loss of her niece on Instagram, the New York Post reported.

“My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY. She was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her,” Deelishis wrote.

Deelishis is best known for winning VH1’s “Flavor of Love” and being Raymon Santana’s ex-wife.

Arielle Anderson was a 19-year-old junior at Michigan State who hailed from Grosse Pointe and attended Grosse Pointe North High School, CNN reported.

USA Today reported she was a sophomore who wanted to become a pediatric doctor. She lived off campus at her maternal grandmother’s house, a woman named April Davis.

Anderson had her own room and cared for Davis’ special needs daughter.

“I spoke with her yesterday on FaceTime,” Davis said.

Her aunt, Kimella Spivey, said in response to Anderson’s death, “This is so unbelievable. When does it stop? Really? I mean, it’s one after the other after the other. This school has been safe for so many years.”

“She’s kind, loving, caring, compassionate, driven,” and “very family oriented,” Davis said. On the previous Saturaday before the shooting, Anderson stayed with her grandmother.

The incident sent a shockwave to her high school, which she graduated in 2021, with district superintendent Jon Dean asking CNN that, “How is it possible that this happened in the first place, an act of senseless violence that has no place in our society and in particular no place in school?”

“But then, it touched our community not once, but twice,” Dean said.

The gunman, a middle-aged man who was named Anthony Dwayne McRae, had no association with Anderson or the other death victims, sophomore Brian Fraser and junior Alexandria Verner.

Five other victims were hospitalized and are reportedly in critical condition.

McRae ended his own life, found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, when the authority cornered him.

On the gunman’s lifeless body, the Michigan police found “he had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools” in New Jersey.

The tragedy has started the conversation of gun control measures in the state, Detroit Free Press reported.



RELATED CONTENT : Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims Memorialized In Uvalde, TX With Murals That ‘Need To Be Permanent’

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Brother of Michigan State University shooting suspect Anthony McRae: He 'secluded himself'
East Lansing, MI8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teacher Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by High School Student Captured on Video
Conyers, GA20 days ago
Charlotte Woman Who Recently Won $150K In Lottery Killed In Murder-Suicide
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Detroit, MI15 days ago
Woman Arrested For Twerking On Elderly Man’s Casket At Funeral Causing It To Fall Over
Atlanta, GA15 days ago
Family, friends say their final goodbyes as 18-year-old athlete is laid to rest in Detroit
Detroit, MI6 days ago
'Flavor of Love' Star's Niece Killed in Michigan State Mass Shooting
East Lansing, MI8 days ago
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Washington, DC21 days ago
Young mom killed in front of kids after parking lot dispute on Valentine’s Day
Irmo, SC4 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX12 days ago
Detroit police, CPS investigating after woman in SUV drops off young boy, drives away
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Three Michigan State shooting victims identified
East Lansing, MI8 days ago
Notes found on Michigan State gunman "gave an indication" of possible motive, police say
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Florida man killed pregnant girlfriend after she planned to attend party celebrating his double murder acquittal: Police
Tampa, FL13 days ago
Teen who went into cardiac arrest in basketball game remains on life support days later
Detroit, MI19 days ago
Baby Found Alive in Detroit Home Alongside 2 Dead Police Officers
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Star Alabama Basketball Player Accused of Providing Gun Used in Killing of Woman
Tuscaloosa, AL16 hours ago
Ex-Lover Shoots and Kills Chicago Mother of 7
Chicago, IL2 days ago
She survived a high school shooting. At Michigan State, it happened again.
East Lansing, MI7 days ago
Michigan man dead after pointing laser and opening fire at police helicopter
Detroit, MI27 days ago
Have you seen Meiya? Canton police are searching for 12-year-old last seen in Jordan tennis shoes, black Nike hoodie
Canton, MI4 days ago
Ohio elementary teacher on leave after parent sent "concerning messages"
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Pregnant Detroit mother open fires on woman pregnant by the same man
Detroit, MI6 days ago
9 children, including 5-year-old, injured in Georgia shooting
Columbus, GA4 days ago
Funerals Held for 2 of 3 Victims of Michigan State University Mass Shooting
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Professor who faced Michigan State gunman speaks out
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
Newport News, VA27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy