Art Council, Historical Society Plan Exhibit

The Huntington Arts Council and the Huntington Historical Society are collaborating in an exhibit to link art and history.

Interpretive Sights: Art in Facts.will use historical artifacts and documents from Huntington history as inspiration for the exhibit.

The art council invites artists of all kinds of media to participate.

“Works should create new experiences of the archival material through various media and techniques,” the art council said.

Entries will use one of objects below, which range from pincushions to hair jewelry.

The submission deadline is June 5; jurors are Lauren Brincat, Wendy Curtis, Karli Wurzelbacher

The exhibit will run from July 21 to Aug. 26.

