Valley couple rekindles flame, cancels divorce filing on Valentine's Day

An overcast day at a Maricopa County courthouse may not be the most romantic setting for a Valentine’s Day date, but when Aaron showed up in the parking lot with flowers, Amie’s smile stretched ear-to-ear like they were a young love back in grade school.
Cupid first struck Amie and Aaron when they were West Valley high schoolers.
The age gap between a junior and a freshman had too many social consequences, they say. So the crush on one another never flamed beyond a tinder.
“She was smoking hot,” said Aaron, recalling his crush on Amie.
“He was dreamy,” said Amie, looking into his eyes.
They both married other people, had children, and eventually divorced their other partners.
Aaron describes the process of going through a divorce, as “going to war.”
“It’s giving up, it’s giving up on love, it’s giving up on what you want, what you don’t want,” said Amie, talking about how separation is sometimes best for a better quality of life.
Since 2011, the marriage rate has declined by 8% in the U.S. The divorce rate, meanwhile, has dropped by 17% over the same period.
