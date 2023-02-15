Open in App
Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
WSYM FOX 47

MSU shooter convicted on 2019 gun charge; Lansing neighbors often heard gunshots

By Ross Jones, Ramon Rosario,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VINj_0knd8bL500

The shooter who gunned down eight students on Michigan State University’s campus Monday had previously pled guilty to a gun charge and was not allowed to carry a firearm.

Neighbors say they often heard gunfire come from Anthony McRae's Lansing home, where he lived with his father.

“It’s kind of scary knowing he could have been here doing the same thing that he was doing out there,” said neighbor Tyler Bender this morning.

Court records reveal that just before 2 a.m. on June 7, 2019, Lansing police found McRae sitting on the steps of an abandoned building.

An officer was patrolling the area due to a rash of burglaries. When confronted, McRae told police he was carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol. It was loaded, officers found, and there was another magazine in his pocket.

He did not have a CPL and was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony. It would be later pled down to a misdemeanor and the shooter served 18 months on probation.

McRae’s neighbors told us they often heard gunfire coming from his Lansing home.

“Throughout the summer there was gunshots once in a while,” said Tyler Bender.

Another neighbor said he heard gunfire “at least a couple times a month.”

The shooter’s criminal history in Michigan is otherwise unremarkable, but police did uncover evidence of threats made in another state.

In the gunman’s pocket Monday night, officers found a note that included threats to two schools in Ewing, New Jersey, where the shooter used to live.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district did not hold classes Monday but said there is no evidence of a threat.

Ewing police said McRae had a history of mental health problems. Neighbors said the gunman’s father seldom talked about his son.

“(His father) mentioned him maybe only once or twice in the last five years, and there was never any mention of mental health problems,” said one neighbor. “Just everyday struggles like a young man does have sometimes.”

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sparrow Health System updates status of 5 students injured in MSU mass shooting
East Lansing, MI22 hours ago
Sparrow Health shares update on five victims injured in MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Funeral service held for MSU victim Arielle Anderson
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI1 day ago
Whitmer writes special tributes honoring those who responded to MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI20 hours ago
Take a Stand protest against gun violence held at Michigan capital
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Was the accused MSU shooting suspect allowed to have a gun?
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
East Palestine woman finds sanctuary in Rives Junction after train derailment
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
Free therapy sessions for anyone impacted by the mass shooting at MSU
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
MSU international students talk about their experience after mass shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Vigil, classes mark one week since Michigan State mass shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Police bodycam footage shows MSU shooting suspect's 2019 arrest
Lansing, MI6 days ago
Mason native sets up thank you note boxes for Sparrow workers
Mason, MI2 days ago
FBI offers support at MSU to students who witnessed violence
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Law enforcement provides update on MSU mass shooting investigation
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Vigils, visitations, funerals scheduled for the 3 students killed at MSU
Clawson, MI6 days ago
'He’s right here': Couple jumps into action, helps police find MSU shooter
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Police: Michigan State University shooter was an armed loner
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
INK 4 MSU: Lansing tattoo shop hosts fundraiser to support MSU victims
Lansing, MI2 days ago
GM launches campaign to help support MSU community after mass shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
MSU community debates return to class in wake of campus shooting
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
MSU graduate drives 15 hours to help students get home after shooting tragedy
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Where to find a fish fry in Greater Lansing area
Lansing, MI2 days ago
'Lives were taken too soon': College students gather for vigils, call for change
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
MSU professor eager to connect with students once classes resume
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Thousands gathered to honor 3 MSU students killed in Monday's mass shooting
East Lansing, MI7 days ago
Community shows support for MSU police by donating food, drawings, and flowers
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Thousands show up MSU to welcome students on "Spartan Sunday"
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Community steps up for MSU students after Monday's tragedy
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Consumers Energy reports over 200,000 people without power due to ice storm
Jackson, MI13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy