Open in App
Jackson, MI
See more from this location?
WSYM FOX 47

Jackson Police Department K-9 Gleeson hangs up his leash after 7 years

By Hannah McIlree,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIaA4_0knd8aSM00

City of Jackson Police Department K-9 Gleeson is retiring after 7 years on the force. Gleeson served alongside Detective Michael Galbreath since 2016.

Galbreath and Gleeson worked on many cases together like Gleeson's favorite kind of case, narcotics.

"He was a very good narcotics dog. He was very productive in that end as well as tracking. He enjoyed tracking that was one of the things he really enjoyed doing more than anything," said Galbreath.

After years of work protecting his handler and the city, Galbreath decided it's time to hang up his leash.

"His age, my age and the time it takes to do both productively for what the city deserves, I made the decision it was time for him to retire, so that I can enjoy some time with him as my career winds down with him as just a dog at home with the family," said Galbreath.

Monday was a bitter sweet moment for the force honoring K-9 Gleeson and former Sgt. Michael Gleeson, from whom our latest retiree gets his name.

"It gave us a chance to not forget Mike Gleeson and just an opportunity to honor Mike who was a sergeant, and many of those in this room, Mike Gleeson served as our supervisor throughout our careers and served alongside us, so thank you for that decision," said Police Director Elmer Hitt.

Sgt. Gleeson retired in 2011. Six months after retiring, he lost his battle with lung cancer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jackson, MI newsLocal Jackson, MI
Consumers Energy reports over 200,000 people without power due to ice storm
Jackson, MI13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Funeral service held for MSU victim Arielle Anderson
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI1 day ago
East Palestine woman finds sanctuary in Rives Junction after train derailment
East Palestine, OH23 hours ago
Mason native sets up thank you note boxes for Sparrow workers
Mason, MI2 days ago
Whitmer writes special tributes honoring those who responded to MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI20 hours ago
Sparrow Health System updates status of 5 students injured in MSU mass shooting
East Lansing, MI22 hours ago
Was the accused MSU shooting suspect allowed to have a gun?
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Police bodycam footage shows MSU shooting suspect's 2019 arrest
Lansing, MI6 days ago
'He’s right here': Couple jumps into action, helps police find MSU shooter
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Law enforcement provides update on MSU mass shooting investigation
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Responding to Monday’s Terrible Tragedy in East Lansing
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Lansing resident captures MSU shooter's last moments on surveillance system
Lansing, MI7 days ago
Free therapy sessions for anyone impacted by the mass shooting at MSU
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Road, weather conditions as ice storm hits the Greater Lansing area
Lansing, MI16 hours ago
INK 4 MSU: Lansing tattoo shop hosts fundraiser to support MSU victims
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Community shows support for MSU police by donating food, drawings, and flowers
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Where to find a fish fry in Greater Lansing area
Lansing, MI2 days ago
FBI offers support at MSU to students who witnessed violence
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
Take a Stand protest against gun violence held at Michigan capital
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Police: Michigan State University shooter was an armed loner
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
MSU international students talk about their experience after mass shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Here to listen: FOX 17 lets Spartans share their stories
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Ice storm moving into mid-Michigan
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Vigil, classes mark one week since Michigan State mass shooting
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
MSU community debates return to class in wake of campus shooting
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Michigan State professor recounts moment gunman opened fire in classroom
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Main Street Bakery in Leslie is fulfilling your Fat Tuesday kneads
Leslie, MI5 days ago
REACH Studio Art Center helps kids experience the power of art
Lansing, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy