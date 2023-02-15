Open in App
Clawson, MI
Clawson student killed at MSU remembered as 'model human being'

By Darren Cunningham, Adam Tabor,

8 days ago
Alexandria Verner, affectionately known as Al or Alex, grew up in the Clawson Public Schools district. That's where she’s remembered as a difference maker.

According to Clawson schools, three vigils are planned in her honor. The first is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Clawson Stadium.

“It’s people like Al that created the culture here that makes this a tremendous place," Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger told 7 Action News.

Shellenbarger said he received a text message at 5 a.m. that no one wants to receive. He learned Verner, a 2020 Clawson High School graduate, was one of the three people who died in the mass shooting Monday night at Michigan State University.

Shellenbarger said he followed the developments closely the night before, only to later learn the tragedy directly impacted the tight-knit community of Clawson.

"It’s sick that we had to deal with this and that Michigan State had to deal with this. It’s sick," he said.

Verner was a junior at Michigan State University with an interest forensic science.

At just 20 years old, she leaves behind an older brother and a younger sister. Also, her mom is an elementary school teacher in the district and her dad is a school board member.

"Their kids are kind and empathetic and strong and polite and you name it. And Al defined it," Shellenbarger described.

He remembers her as a well-rounded student and student-athlete.

“Her senior, I think she was the league MVP in volleyball, the league MVP in basketball. I think she was all-state in softball, phenomal student athlete," he explained.

But above all the accolades and her accomplishments, she’s remembered as a good person.

“Al walked that walk every day. She was the real deal when it came to being a model human being of character, integrity," Shellenbarger said.

The girls varsity basketball team, who played with Verner her senior year, had a game Tuesday night. However, they've chosen not to play.

The first of three vigils are scheduled for Tuesday at Clawson Stadium at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome.

