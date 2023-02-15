Open in App
Salt Lake City, UT
NBA Reveals 2023 Slam Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge Participants

By Nick Selbe,

8 days ago

All-Star weekend is set to tip off Friday in Salt Lake City.

As the NBA wraps up its unofficial first half, the participants for an All-Star weekend chock full of festivities were announced Tuesday.

Headlining the main event—the slam dunk contest—are four relatively untested players who are all age 24 or younger: Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., 76ers guard Mac McClung, Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III and Knicks center Jericho Sims.

Each player has appeared in fewer than 200 NBA games. Martin—currently in his third season with the Rockets after being drafted in the second round in 2020—is the most experienced of the bunch. McClung, who has appeared in just two career NBA games, just signed a two-way contract with the 76ers earlier Tuesday.

Filling out the three-point contest are more familiar names: Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen, Anfernee Simons and Jayson Tatum. Hield is the lone former champion, having won the event in 2020 in Chicago.

Rounding out the main events is the skills challenge, featuring nine participants: the Antetokounmpo brothers—Giannis, Thanasis and Alex—three Jazz players (Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton) and three rookies in former No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey and Jabari Smith Jr.

The three events are set to be held Saturday, beginning with the skills challenge, then the three-point contest and culminating with the dunk contest.

