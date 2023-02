102.9 WBLM

Meet Alfie, the Heroic Portland, Maine, Dog That Helped Keep the Super Bowl Safe By Jolana Miller, 8 days ago

By Jolana Miller, 8 days ago

Awww. Who doesn't love a fantastic, four-legged-furry-best-friend story? Dogs are the best, and just look at those adorable, floppy ears. This cutie traveled from Portland ...