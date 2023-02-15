Open in App
Naples, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

The David Lawrence Center in Naples gets answers on expanding their facility

By Shari Armstrong,

8 days ago
The future of mental health in one Southwest Florida city was up for a vote today. Last year, the Collier County Planning Commission voted to not approve the expansion of the David Lawrence Center in Naples. That left the vote up to the Collier County Board of Commissioners, and this evening, a decision was made.

Just to clarify what this all means — today's vote centered around just over 5 acres, a 64 thousand-square foot property with 102 beds in a central receiving facility. That's a central location for the intake of mental and behavioral health services. This would go up in Golden Gate, adjacent to the current David Lawrence Facility.

In today's meeting, with only standing room left at one point, a variety of people had much to say from many sides. As one woman put it, "we just want to be heard." There is a lot of passion on both sides, as people shared what they believe should happen next.

It's important to note that though we heard from both sides of this issue today, most people agreed that there is a need for more mental health services in Collier County. But they couldn't agree on where it should go.

More than 75 people addressed the Commission in a packed room — hearing from local organizations, including St. Matthew's House, as well as military veterans and the local Chamber of Commerce. There were also people who live in the neighborhood where that expansion would occur. People were even wearing color-coordinated shirts — green to represent 'yes' and red to represent 'no'.

With a 4 to 1 vote, the expansion of the David Lawrence Center in Naples was approved.

