Photo program offers glimpse across time in Frederick city parks

Buy Now Frederick’s Parks and Recreation Department partnered with a company called Chronolog that puts up photo stands in natural areas. Users take photos from a set vantage point, send them in via email, and have them displayed on a website as part of a time lapse. Frederick Superintendent of Recreation Sean Poulin demonstrates how to place a cellphone on the stand in Waterford Park. Staff photo by Bill Green

At the edge of a field dotted with tree saplings in Frederick’s Waterford Park stands a wooden post that implores park users to place their phones on it, snap a photo, email it and contribute to an online time lapse of the landscape before them.

The post, called a Chronolog, is linked to a website that compiles users’ photos and tracks environmental change — in seasons, tree growth or erosion.