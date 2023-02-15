Photo program offers glimpse across time in Frederick city parks
By Emmett Gartner egartner@newspost.com,
8 days ago
At the edge of a field dotted with tree saplings in Frederick’s Waterford Park stands a wooden post that implores park users to place their phones on it, snap a photo, email it and contribute to an online time lapse of the landscape before them.
The post, called a Chronolog, is linked to a website that compiles users’ photos and tracks environmental change — in seasons, tree growth or erosion.
