Couples Tie The Knot At The County Clerk's Office On Valentine's Day, Keeping Costs And Anxiety Low

Triana Rosas, 36, and Cole Pummell, 40, tied the knot in Norwalk on Valentine's Day, which she says is her favorite holiday. (Elly Yu / LAist)

When you combine a little bit of anxiety with love at first sight, you might end up at the courthouse for a Valentine’s Day wedding.

That’s what happened to Triana Rosas and Cole Pummell, who tied the knot at the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office in Norwalk.

“We both have really bad anxiety and no money so that meant that, well, let’s choose the one kind of wedding where the least amount of things can go wrong,” said Rosas, 36.

They joined other likeminded couples for the no fuss marriage ceremonies that take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., no appointment necessary.



Kismet and a favorite holiday

Rosas said when they met eight months ago it was love at first sight.

"We knew the instant we first met that this was the right one for each other," she said, as Pummell agreed. "And it's true. You really do know right away when it's the right one."

They chose Valentine’s Day to get married because it’s Rosas’ favorite holiday. Pummel, 40, donned a tie with pink hearts on it, and she wore a big heart pendant necklace and a heart-shaped bodice.

“We just felt that it was a good auspicious day in order to celebrate,” Rosas said. “It’s been the most perfect Valentine’s Day of our whole lives so far.”

The timing worked out just right. They got there on time, their guests arrived, and there was "no chaos."

Rosas says the price of the ceremony was right too.

“It costs exactly as much to have lunch,” she said.



Other celebrations

Onome Olomu and Martins Mbata, now both of El Segundo, had been planning to get married last December when they came up with a new plan.

When it came down to getting everyone together, Olomu said another specific day just made more sense.

"We just had a really great thought like, why don't we get married on Valentine's Day and we kind of just looked around [to see] who had availability [and it] turns out they had availability here," she said. "So here we are."

The El Segundo couple were married surrounded by family and friends.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .