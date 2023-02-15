Open in App
How Lindsay Lohan changed her fashion style after moving to Dubai: ‘More conservative’

By Daniel Neira

8 days ago

The Lindsay Lohan renaissance has given us some incredible fashion moments. Most recently at Christian Siriano ’s fashion show at New York Fashion Week, and while the actress is known for staying away from the spotlight, she looked stunning supporting her two siblings Ali and Codi Lohan , wearing a copper ensemble that matched her iconic hair.

During an interview with E! News, Lindsay revealed that her style has definitely changed since she moved to Dubai, as she had to make some fashion choices to adapt to the lifestyle in her new country of residence. “It’s a little bit more conservative sometimes,” she explained, adding that “the weather is different there, it’s hot longer year-round, so sometimes less is more. It depends on wherever you are in traveling. Fashion is always fashion.”

Lindsay went on to say that she loves Siriano’s new collection because it fits her new wardrobe, making her feel “confident and sexy, but also beautiful,” confessing that she feels “modestly sexy,” because she is “not overexposing” herself.

Ali Lohan and Lindsay Lohan

It seems a new fashion collaboration might be on the horizon for the actress and the fashion designer. The pair have been friends for a while now, and revealed to the outlet that they would love to do something together. “It’s really amazing to be able to support Christian and to be with you and collaborative with you,” she said, to which he said that it “would be fun” to work together soon, ”Any time! Come help me. I need it.”

