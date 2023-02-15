Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Makeshift memorial continues to grow at MSU 'Sparty' Statue

By Michael Martin,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCgLo_0knczqyx00

Students, staff, and those with any sort of connection to Michigan State University have been contributing to a growing memorial at the iconic "Sparty" Statue just outside Spartan Stadium.

No less than a thousand people came by to pay their respects on Tuesday, honoring the three Michigan State University students shot and killed on campus Monday night.

Those students were identified on Tuesday as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Diamond Anderson, a 19-year-old also from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkLU1_0knczqyx00 Scripps

From the early morning hours of Tuesday until dark fell over campus, there was a steady stream of somber students taking a few moments at the Spartan Statue.

Many of them finding themselves emotionally overwhelmed as they approached the massive stack of bouquets.

“The fact that we now have to put flowers here for three dead Spartans, it's upsetting," sophomore Luke Bingaman said. "And when I saw it, I think a lot of that reality kicked in.”

Bingaman was inside the MSU Union when the 43-year-old shooter, Anthony McRae, opened fire Monday night.

“We were excited for today, we knew the weather was going to be good… then we just heard three loud bangs, everyone started running," he told FOX 17.

Every student on-site had their own story— where they were, what they were doing, for the four hours police were chasing an active shooter on campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sPnG_0knczqyx00 Scripps

Authorities say McRae had no ties to the university. A caller's tip led responders to his location.

“I don’t have thoughts that I can really convey to you at the moment" said sophomore Evan Katz.

Most students said the reality still hasn't fully sunk in.

“It doesn’t feel real at all, it's something I'm still processing," said MSU alum Samone Doyle.

Students are finding each other, while finding ways to support each other, and to remember those Spartans who lost their lives far too early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2gy3_0knczqyx00 Scripps

Justin Baker, an MSU alum, stopped by the statue early Tuesday to hang a sign of encouragement for his fellow Spartans.

"We are stronger than this act of hatred. We are family. Be there for each other. Rest in peace to those innocent souls," the sign read. "This must not define us, but it must inspire us because something needs to change. We are Spartan Strong."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDaHk_0knczqyx00 Scripps

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
INK 4 MSU: Lansing tattoo shop hosts fundraiser to support MSU victims
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Scammers taking advantage of Michigan State tragedy, claiming to sell clothing
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Thousands show up MSU to welcome students on "Spartan Sunday"
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Funeral service held for MSU victim Arielle Anderson
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI1 day ago
Community steps up for MSU students after Monday's tragedy
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Church overflows for MSU victim Arielle Anderson's candlelight vigil
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI4 days ago
Take a Stand protest against gun violence held at Michigan capital
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
U of M researchers looking into long-term effects of concussions
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Sparrow Health shares update on five victims injured in MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Prosecutor requests teens be charged as adults in death of Battle Creek student
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Battle Creek police: Man who walked away from hospital found safe
Battle Creek, MI22 hours ago
Lansing street gang leader sentenced to 12 years in prison
Lansing, MI16 hours ago
14-year-old and 13-year-old arrested, accused of killing BC Central student
Battle Creek, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy