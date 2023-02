mynews4.com

$1.5 million of American Rescue Plan funds will address Washoe County's 'childcare desert' By Audrey Mayer, 8 days ago

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — Less than 40% of Washoe County's childcare needs are being met, according to The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, ...