Open in App
Madera, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 20-year-old arrested for DUI after traffic collision in Madera

By Marcela Chavez,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492aqU_0kncxeht00

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after a traffic collision was reported, officers with the Madera Police Department said.

According to the police, an officer responded to Rotary Park for a traffic collision early Tuesday morning and arrived to find 20-year-old Ismael Silva inside his vehicle, parked in the middle of the parking lot.

RELATED: IDENTIFIED: Suspect driver in deadly DUI crash, 16-year-old victim from Mexico also named

Officials say Silva was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol after failing his standardized field sobriety tests. He then provided a breath sample to determine his body’s blood alcohol content and it was found to be nearly three times the legal limit of an “of-age” consumer, according to the police report.

Silva was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of DUI-related charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DUI driver crashes into community service officer in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Driver crashes stolen truck into Fresno convenience store, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Victim and suspect identified in apparent murder-suicide in Merced
Merced, CA16 hours ago
Man shot after disturbance in central Fresno, deputies say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
13 arrested for alleged DUI on one day in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fresno man dies in shooting at Pismo Beach, police say
Pismo Beach, CA2 days ago
IDENTIFIED: 2 killed in car versus train collision
Selma, CA2 days ago
Store Clerk Shot After Argument At Gas Station In Central Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Merced Woman Arrested for Alleged Fentanyl Sales, Child Endangerment
Merced, CA1 day ago
Clerk shot in central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Woman struck by falling tree branch, says Clovis PD
Clovis, CA1 day ago
Charges filed nearly a year after 14-year-old Hanford West softball player killed in a crash
Hanford, CA1 day ago
Massive tree crashes into home in northeast Fresno
Fresno, CA12 hours ago
2 dead after train collides into car on tracks: CHP
Selma, CA3 days ago
Clovis West briefly placed on lockdown, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
2 dead after a northwest Fresno shooting, police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Accidents, injuries, outages after heavy winds in Fresno
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims killed in Fresno hookah lounge shooting, police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Homicide occurs in Pismo Beach pier parking lot, investigation is ongoing
Pismo Beach, CA3 days ago
‘Normally a nice neighborhood’: 2 dead in Fresno hookah lounge shooting
Fresno, CA2 days ago
NW Fresno fire station complete after almost 20 years
Fresno, CA13 hours ago
Fresno and Clovis continue work to clear storm damage
Clovis, CA12 hours ago
Strong wind pushes large trees right over in Fresno, Visalia
Fresno, CA12 hours ago
Chilly weather brings snow to Fresno County
Coalinga, CA13 hours ago
Proposed Fresno policy fights catalytic converter theft
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno catalytic converter theft ordinance gains steam ahead of Thursday’s vote
Fresno, CA17 hours ago
Fresno’s newest fire station is opening west of Hwy 99
Fresno, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy