Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

As supply issues ease, Chicago area car dealers still face inventory hurdles

By Lauren Victory,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sqXx_0kncxRBK00

As supply issues ease, Chicago area car dealers still face inventory hurdles 02:10

CHICAGO (CBS) – Car dealership double takes don't happen as much anymore.

You may remember during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when both new and used vehicles were hard to find, and the prices were hard to stomach.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory took a look at the auto industry today.

At Advantage Chevrolet in Bridgeview, the music is electric, but you won't find any vehicles that are. The EV versions of the Blazer and Equinox are still in production.

Owner Jason Roberts said when he'll be able stock all electric cars is still uncertain.

Victory : "In your dreams at night, your lot filled with the EVs in like six months or sooner?

Roberts : "Not gonna happen."

And anyone with specific taste in a particular hybrid or gas vehicle may need to reserve one online, then wait three to six months.

"Customers are starting their buying experience online and then when they come in, a lot of times, we won't have the exact model," Roberts said.

Flexibility is key for customers who need a car immediately. You may not get the color of features that you want, because it all depends on what's in stock.

Still, the inventory at Hennessy's River View Ford is significantly increased compared to what it looked like 16 months ago.

"There was chip shortages, other parts," said owner John Hennessy. "There were personnel shortages. You couldn't find people to work."

Hennessy at Ford first spoke with CBS 2 in 2021 when those pandemic challenges were mounting and he had only a handful of vehicles on his lot. Now, he's up to about 50 thanks to supply problems slowly easing up.

"So they get their deposit back and I get their vehicle," Hennessy said.

He's talking about another scenario that occasionally increases his inventory: pre-orders that get cancelled.

"Something in their life has changed," he said. "Something with their job, with their family."

One electric Ford F-150 Lightning was one of those reservations, given up and then snatched up by someone else. The all-electric truck is so hot that people wait months for one.

It's a good example that you'll never know what you'll find in the lot these days, for better or worse.

That Ford Lightning on the River View lot is getting lots of interest and will likely be gone any day. In the meantime, the Advantage Chevy website is updated every day to show that vehicles are on the lot.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Subaru donating plants from Chicago Auto Show display
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago police warn of recent ATM thefts
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Chicago Weather Alert: Icy conditions, power outages in McHenry County
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 people robbed in hotel parking lot in Schaumburg
Schaumburg, IL21 hours ago
Armed suspects rob Chicago woman of her beloved French bulldog
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Ice, freezing rain make for dangerous conditions in northwest suburbs
Crystal Lake, IL10 hours ago
Truck crashes, spills 40,000 pounds of US mail on highway in Indiana
Crown Point, IN2 days ago
An inside look at Chicago's Black Restaurant Week
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bolingbrook accident kills woman who was pushing her own car on road
Bolingbrook, IL11 hours ago
Orlando shootings that killed TV news staffer, 9-year-old also shock Chicago and beyond
Orlando, FL10 hours ago
Growing number of Chicago Police officers are taking up Florida on invitation to move
Chicago, IL1 day ago
McHenry County crews battle rain, possibly icy road conditions
Woodstock, IL15 hours ago
Fire damages laundromat in Logan Square
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Woman struck, killed by FedEx truck in South Loop
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Mendoza honors four Chicago area leaders for Black History Month
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Chicago Weather Alert: Wintry mix could bring freezing rain, flooding Wednesday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Park District celebrating key Black history makers
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
NASCAR teaming up with CPS to promote STEM skills
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Rideshare driver shot and killed, passenger injured on Near West Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Fire damages Blue Station Apartments in Blue Island
Blue Island, IL3 days ago
CPS spending $76 mllion to expand security cameras at 331 schools
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Black artists aim to build community with Chicago Heights gallery
Chicago Heights, IL1 day ago
Lightfoot denies Mendoza claims she directed board to deny full benefits for cops disabled by COVID
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Firefighter injured battling house fire in West Elsdon
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory, rain, ice threat lingers
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Chicago police officers at Elmhurst event
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago photographer John H. White chronicles the humanity of history
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Search on for armed robbers who held up gas station in Beach Park
Beach Park, IL1 day ago
Roderick Sawyer undeterred by steep odds in mayoral race
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Guns N' Roses to play at Wrigley Field for one night in August
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy