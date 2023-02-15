Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker presents Order of Lincoln award

By CBS Chicago Team,

8 days ago

Pritzker presents Order of Lincoln award 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some notable names in Illinois were honored with the Order of Lincoln award.

Governor JB Pritzker announced this year's recipients over the weekend. Among the honorees:

*Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the Chicago native who now serves as Archbishop of Washington D.C.

*Jayne Carr Thompson,  the former first lady of Illinois who worked on women's' issues, child health care and education.

*John W. Rogers, Jr., founder of Ariel Investments.

The award celebrates Illinois residents for their public service and work uplifting communities.

