Search on for man who groped woman jogging in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in St. Charles were searching Tuesday for a man who manhandled a jogger on the Fox River Trail the evening before.

St. Charles police said at 6:48 p.m. Monday, a 47-year-old woman had been jogging along the Fox River Trail near the 300 block of South Riverside Avenue – and just south of the Illinois Street Bridge.

The woman was jogging with a group, but was behind the others, police said.

A man came up to the woman from behind and put his arms around her shoulders – grabbing her chest and abdomen, police said.

The woman screamed at the man, who then fled west across a pedestrian bridge near Indiana Street, and was last seen running north on 1st Street toward Illinois Street, police said.

The man had a thin build and was about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray or dark camouflage winter coat and gray pants, police said. His race and age are not known.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call St. Charles Police Department at (630) 377-4435. Information can also be left anonymously at the St. Charles Police Drug and Crime Tip Line at 1-866-378-4267 (1-866-DRUG-COP), or by submitting information online.