Eyewitness News

Be aware, it’s hard to tell the difference between candy and THC gummies By Olivia SchuellerKristina Russo, 8 days ago

By Olivia SchuellerKristina Russo, 8 days ago

NEWINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A heads up to parents! It’s hard to tell this difference between candy and THC gummies sold at almost every convenience ...