Local flower shop delivers Valentine’s Day joy

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When you think of Valentine’s Day, the first things that may come to mind are chocolates and roses.

Flowers by Nancy recently moved to a new, smaller location, but that does not mean business has slowed down.

Between Monday, February 13, 2023, and Valentine’s Day, over 400 bouquets of flowers were delivered.

Jon Miller is one of several delivery drivers for the shop.

He said it is rewarding to see people’s reactions when they get flowers.

“Oh yeah, it never gets old, every single time,” said Miller. “They always got a big grin on their face. It’s always sweet old ladies, they love really old fashion like that. I enjoy playing Cupid.”

While Miller delivers flowers to hundreds of people, he said there is one profession who often has the best reactions to their gift.

“It’s usually the secretaries though are the ones that are most surprised, at least in my experience. They’ll be sitting there taking phone calls, not really paying attention. You walk in the front door and some of them practically want to drop the phone, drop it right on the floor,” said Miller.

Miller said he will make dozens of trips across both days, delivering flowers throughout the area.

