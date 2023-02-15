Open in App
Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira Expecting First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

8 days ago
Singer Marc Anthony, 54, and his new wife Nadia Ferreira, 23, have a baby on the way!

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Along with a photo of her growing baby bump, they wrote on Instagram, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!”

They also wrote, “Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas,” which translates to “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”

The news comes just weeks after they tied the knot at Pérez Art Museum Miami in Florida.

The wedding was attended by big names like David and Victoria Beckham, Maluma, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solís, and Luis Fonsi.

Beckham and Carlos Slim were Anthony’s best men. Ferreira’s maid of honor was Slim’s daughter-in-law, Maria Elena Torruco.

Anthony and Ferreira have been a public couple since last year, when they went Instagram official with an airplane selfie. They were engaged by May, when Anthony surprised Ferreira at a lavish meal in Miami that turned into an engagement bash.

