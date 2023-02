NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police arrested a 44-year-old man Tuesday for shoving a 66-year-old man onto train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station Sunday.

Corey Walcott pushed a man onto the tracks just after 3 p.m. at the President Street 2/5 station in Crown Heights, according to authorities.

The victim didn’t touch the third rail and was able to climb back on the platform before a train arrived.

He suffered minor injuries to his wrist and body. EMS brought him to Kings County Hospital Center for treatment.

Walcott faces assault charges for the attack.