Oxford shooting survivor's family relives trauma as brother shelters at MSU

Aiden Watson was shot and survived the mass shooting that claimed the lives of four classmates at Oxford High School in November 2021. His mom and dad, Jarrod and Linda Watson say as Aiden healed, his big brother Caleb transferred from Oakland University to Michigan State University.

“When everything happened with Aiden getting shot at Oxford, he completely changed course. He said 'I am going to MSU. I am going to be in the James Madison College. I am pursuing law. Because we need to make a change',” said Linda Watson.

“In 14 months, two times this household was impacted by a major shooting. And that is more than ever should have occurred,” said Jarod Watson. “And just when you just start to feel okay. Literally, I was talking to my mom yesterday. Today is a good day. Work is going well. The kids are doing well in school. And then a text message changes all of that.”

The text message warned Michigan State students to run, hide and fight. There was an active shooter.

This family called and warned Caleb.

“Aiden is texting him tips on how to survive. This is too much. Enough is enough. It should not be like this,” said Linda.

“How does a 43-year-old man with psychiatric issues get a hold of not one, but two guns?” Asked Jarrod.

This dad and mom say they own weapons to protect their family. They are not against gun ownership. They want what they call common sense gun reforms, mental health services and more. They don’t have all the answers, but say it is far past time for a conversation about what we can do to prevent mass violence in schools, on college campuses, and anywhere else.

“If people really want to be Oxford Strong, and Spartan Strong and Uvalde Strong, and (insert name of next location) strong, what they need to do is stand up and do something about it,” said Linda.

“What does strong even mean if you aren’t going to do about it?” asked Jarrod.

