Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Clippers Game

Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors are in California to face off with the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the contest, as Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out due to personal reasons.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is in the middle of another productive season with averages of 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 37 games.

He is also shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

On Monday night, the Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 135-126 (at home in San Francisco), and Wiggins had 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 29-28 in 57 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games but just 7-21 in the 28 games they have played on the road away from the Chase Center (they are 22-7 at home).

Even though it's been an up-and-down season for the defending NBA Champions, no one will want to face them in a playoff series (as long as they can get in).

Meanwhile, the Clippers come into the evening tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fifth seed in the west.

They are 31-28 in 59 games and have gone 6-4 in their last ten (they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

At home, the Clippers are 14-13 in 27 games hosted in Los Angeles.