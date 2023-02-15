Happy 175th, Auglaize County: Anniversary celebrated with cake, creation of mementos

St. Joseph Catholic Church rang its bell for 175 seconds Tuesday afternoon to commemorate Auglaize County’s 175th anniversary.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Bells were ringing all throughout Auglaize County to commemorate its 175th anniversary. On Feb. 14, 1848, Auglaize County was officially birthed. Years later the county joined together to celebrate its jubilee.

Residents celebrated by eating cake, ringing bells and creating commemorative postmarks, shirts and coins.

A birthday cake was available to residents all afternoon at the Auglaize County Courthouse, libraries and schools around the area. At noon, local churches rang their church bell for 175 seconds.

Local residents like Velma Pratt stood outside as the bells rang for 175 seconds to celebrate.

“I came to hear the bells ring for the 175th anniversary,” said Pratt. “I just love history and I love being a part of this town. I came back to Ohio to be near my family.”

Pratt said she has been a resident for five years and truly enjoys Auglaize County.

Auglaize County Commissioner Douglas Spencer weighed in as well.

“It is a great day,” said Spencer. “Auglaize County is a valentine county as far as its incorporation. It was not an easy task for Dr. Holbrook, the father of Auglaize County. It was three tries before the general assembly said, ‘yes, we are going to carve sections of other counties and make Auglaize county.’”

According to a recent article by The Lima News, Dr. George Holbrook originated and drafted a map of Auglaize County in 1846. Although Dr. Holbrook reportedly received criticism and opposition, he moved forward. According to the article, after two years of denial, the bill was finally approved to create the county.

“Our motto is ‘Great past and greater future,’” said Spencer. “Being able to celebrate our 175th is just a great example of that. It started as a very agrarian and slightly industrial county. Today and in the future, we will see intertwined, our great industry with our agrarian industry, making Auglaize County our great past and a greater future.”

“There are lots of positives that will continue to occur,” said Spencer. “We have a strong incumbent business and industrial base. It will continue to grow. We have great members of our county that are always striving to make it better and I don’t anticipate that ever changing.”

