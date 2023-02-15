Part of Margaritaville Resort evacuated before barricaded suspect detained
By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun,
Part of the Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs was evacuated earlier Tuesday afternoon before a tactical team from the Palm Springs Police Department and the Riverside County Gang Impact Team eventually detained a suspect who had barricaded himself in a hotel room.
The Riverside County Gang Impact Team used a flashbang at the hotel as a diversion prior to the arrival of the Palm Springs SWAT team sometime around 3 p.m., according to PSPD Lt. Gustavo Araiza.
No gunshots were fired, and the male suspect and a female with him in the barricaded room surrendered to law enforcement.
Araiza said part of the hotel had been evacuated in case there was going to be a prolonged barricade that could have lead to a gas scenario. But as of 4:50 p.m. when a Desert Sun staffer was on the scene, it was business as usual at the hotel.
