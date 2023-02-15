Redmond, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Redmond.
The Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences basketball team will have a game with The Overlake School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences
The Overlake School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The The Bush School basketball team will have a game with The Bear Creek School on February 15, 2023, 15:30:00.
The Bush School
The Bear Creek School
February 15, 2023
15:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
