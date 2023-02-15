Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Lane reopens after I-75 NB semi-truck crash

By Callie Cassick,

8 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The left lane of I-75 NB has been reopened after a temporary closure due to a semi-truck crash Tuesday night.

Authorities say the truck crossed the median. It was facing the wrong way in the left southbound lane, causing the temporary closure at approximately 7 p.m.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to officials.

