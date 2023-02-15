Lane reopens after I-75 NB semi-truck crash

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The left lane of I-75 NB has been reopened after a temporary closure due to a semi-truck crash Tuesday night.
Authorities say the truck crossed the median. It was facing the wrong way in the left southbound lane, causing the temporary closure at approximately 7 p.m. Michigan State alum with local ties reacts to shooting
No one was hurt in the crash, according to officials.
Stay connected with the latest news, weather, traffic, and sports with the WDTN 2 NEWS app . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0