Highschool Basketball Pro

Denver, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Denver.

The Saratoga Middle-High School basketball team will have a game with North High School - Denver on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Saratoga Middle-High School
North High School - Denver
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Northfield High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

George Washington High School
Northfield High School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Denver South High School basketball team will have a game with Denver West High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Denver South High School
Denver West High School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Northfield High School basketball team will have a game with Denver East High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00.

Northfield High School
Denver East High School
February 14, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Vista PEAK Prep basketball team will have a game with Denver South High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00.

Vista PEAK Prep
Denver South High School
February 14, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The North High School - Denver basketball team will have a game with George Washington High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00.

North High School - Denver
George Washington High School
February 14, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gilpin County High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Machebeuf High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.

Gilpin County High School
Bishop Machebeuf High School
February 14, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Standley Lake High School basketball team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.

Standley Lake High School
D'Evelyn High School
February 15, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Far Northeast Warriors basketball team will have a game with John F. Kennedy High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Far Northeast Warriors
John F. Kennedy High School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
