Denver, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Denver.
The Saratoga Middle-High School basketball team will have a game with North High School - Denver on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Northfield High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Denver South High School basketball team will have a game with Denver West High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Northfield High School basketball team will have a game with Denver East High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00.
The Vista PEAK Prep basketball team will have a game with Denver South High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00.
The North High School - Denver basketball team will have a game with George Washington High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00.
The Gilpin County High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Machebeuf High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Standley Lake High School basketball team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Far Northeast Warriors basketball team will have a game with John F. Kennedy High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
