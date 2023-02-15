Denver, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Denver.

The Saratoga Middle-High School basketball team will have a game with North High School - Denver on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00. Saratoga Middle-High School North High School - Denver February 14, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The George Washington High School basketball team will have a game with Northfield High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00. George Washington High School Northfield High School February 14, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Basketball

The Denver South High School basketball team will have a game with Denver West High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00. Denver South High School Denver West High School February 14, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Basketball

The Northfield High School basketball team will have a game with Denver East High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00. Northfield High School Denver East High School February 14, 2023 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Vista PEAK Prep basketball team will have a game with Denver South High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00. Vista PEAK Prep Denver South High School February 14, 2023 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The North High School - Denver basketball team will have a game with George Washington High School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00. North High School - Denver George Washington High School February 14, 2023 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Gilpin County High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Machebeuf High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00. Gilpin County High School Bishop Machebeuf High School February 14, 2023 19:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Standley Lake High School basketball team will have a game with D'Evelyn High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00. Standley Lake High School D'Evelyn High School February 15, 2023 15:00:00 Freshman Girls Basketball