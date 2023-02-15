Change location
Colorado Springs, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Colorado Springs.
The Doherty High School basketball team will have a game with Vista Ridge High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Rampart High School basketball team will have a game with Pine Creek High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Byers High School basketball team will have a game with Colorado Springs School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Pine Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Rampart High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Dolores Huerta Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Thomas MacLaren School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00.
The Elizabeth High School basketball team will have a game with Sand Creek High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.
The Florence JR SR High School basketball team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on February 15, 2023, 15:30:00.
The La Junta High School basketball team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
