Colorado Springs, CO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Colorado Springs, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Colorado Springs.

The Doherty High School basketball team will have a game with Vista Ridge High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Doherty High School
Vista Ridge High School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Rampart High School basketball team will have a game with Pine Creek High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Rampart High School
Pine Creek High School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Byers High School basketball team will have a game with Colorado Springs School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Byers High School
Colorado Springs School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pine Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Rampart High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Pine Creek High School
Rampart High School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Dolores Huerta Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Thomas MacLaren School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00.

Dolores Huerta Preparatory
Thomas MacLaren School
February 14, 2023
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Elizabeth High School basketball team will have a game with Sand Creek High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.

Elizabeth High School
Sand Creek High School
February 15, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Florence JR SR High School basketball team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on February 15, 2023, 15:30:00.

Florence JR SR High School
St. Mary's High School
February 15, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The La Junta High School basketball team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

La Junta High School
St. Mary's High School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0
