Colorado Springs, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Colorado Springs.

The Doherty High School basketball team will have a game with Vista Ridge High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00. Doherty High School Vista Ridge High School February 14, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Rampart High School basketball team will have a game with Pine Creek High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00. Rampart High School Pine Creek High School February 14, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Basketball

The Byers High School basketball team will have a game with Colorado Springs School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00. Byers High School Colorado Springs School February 14, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Pine Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Rampart High School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00. Pine Creek High School Rampart High School February 14, 2023 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Dolores Huerta Preparatory basketball team will have a game with Thomas MacLaren School on February 14, 2023, 18:30:00. Dolores Huerta Preparatory Thomas MacLaren School February 14, 2023 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Elizabeth High School basketball team will have a game with Sand Creek High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00. Elizabeth High School Sand Creek High School February 15, 2023 15:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Florence JR SR High School basketball team will have a game with St. Mary's High School on February 15, 2023, 15:30:00. Florence JR SR High School St. Mary's High School February 15, 2023 15:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball