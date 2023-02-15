Open in App
New York Post

Do the right thing, Mayor Eric Adams, and rehire the heroes fired over the vaccine

By Adam B. Coleman,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vax1w_0kncnwqn00

The COVID-19 pandemic created a grand drama complete with protagonists and antagonists — with some of the heroes, we now learn, seemingly secretly tagged with a “scarlet letter.”

The theatrical setting: Americans faced with the unprecedented challenge of battling an invisible enemy while attempting to walk the balance beam of public safety hoping we wouldn’t descend into the pit of authoritarianism.

New York City’s story arc began with a population terrified of the unknown, held hostage inside their homes by something they couldn’t see. But, despite the danger, many civil servants risked their own and their loved one’s health to continue to fulfill their commitments to the city’s citizens.

They were initially rewarded with hero status , and we were encouraged to applaud their sacrifice daily — until Feb. 14, 2022, when the Adams administration terminated more than 1,400 (later upped to 1,780) government employees, including at the NYPD and FDNY, for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xp0fD_0kncnwqn00
City workers who did not get the vaccine were given a “scarlet letter” on their records.
AP

A year later, Mayor Eric Adams has removed the city-worker vax mandate but refused to reinstate the fired employees, forcing them to reapply, starting over in seniority and pay scale and with no possibility of back pay.

“Nope. Nope. Their back pay is the pay they got when they got another job somewhere. I mean, New Yorkers should not be paying for someone that wasn’t working,” Adams said Friday as the city lifted its mandate.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwgEd_0kncnwqn00 Mask hysteria: These NYC holdouts are still waiting for ‘a time when we can all go maskless’

“You have a right to come back and be employed and file for your job again. But no, there’s not going to be any back pay.”

Labor leaders and lawyers for fired workers vowed to sue for back pay and benefits. “That’s the whole point! They should have been working!” Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association President Harry Nespoli emphatically told The Post.

But the drama just took another turn: Fired school employees who refused the vaccine were given a unique “code,” making it hard to get hired elsewhere, the workers’ lawyer says.

“The employee’s personnel file shows a problem code that could just as easily be committing a crime as declining to take a vaccine for religious reasons. In some instances, when plaintiffs tried to obtain employment elsewhere, they were told that they were red flagged because of the problem code,” John Bursch told The Post Tuesday.

“Loosely speaking, it is like a scarlet letter.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jv35K_0kncnwqn00
Workers fired for no vaccine were not given back pay and lost their seniority status.
Sipa USA via AP

What’s especially interesting about this plotline is the villainous government’s head used to be one of the community’s servants until he was corrupted by power; absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Years ago, he would have stood shoulder to shoulder with his NYPD brothers and sisters defending their right to not have the government end their livelihoods for not succumbing to its medical demands after years of service.

But he’s long crossed that picket line and become what he would have fought against. His aim to balance fairness and morality has been replaced with balancing political optics and budgets.

Adams callously says he doesn’t want to shell out the back pay for our heroic protagonists because they “got another job” — assuming they were able to find comparatively paid work somewhere else.

The bottom line is these people were wrongfully terminated by the same administration that’s now lifted the mandate.

Adams’ vax-mandate end is an admission of its uselessness and the vaccine’s ineffectiveness in stopping the spread because COVID-19 still exists and isn’t going anywhere.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7rEg_0kncnwqn00 editorial
Trump’s effort to disavow Operation Warp Speed shows how far he’s fallen

Our mayoral antagonist knows forcing men and women who’ve performed decades of service to rise in seniority and earnings to reapply unfairly puts them back at the bottom of their earning potential, but that’s the point: His budget comes first.

He’d rather force the unions to spend their dues fighting the city for even a penny of what’s owed to their members than do what everyone knows is the right thing.

To every service member, especially the NYPD: This is who Eric Adams is now. When he shows up to the funeral of one of your fallen brothers or sisters to console their family in front of the cameras, just remember when the cameras were off, he didn’t care about the economic hardship placed upon the families of your policing fraternity when he expeditiously fired hundreds of officers for making a personal health decision.

Adams can promise to “get stuff done,” but he needs to get stuff right. I’m not asking the mayor to do something because he used to be a cop, I’m asking for him to do something because it’s righteous.

Adam B. Coleman is the author of “Black Victim to Black Victor” and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing. Follow him on Substack: adambcoleman.substack.com.

