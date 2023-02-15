Donna Kelce shared tearful Super Bowl 2023 moments with Travis and Jason

It was a tough task, but one she handled capably in the aftermath at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where she watched the game alongside commissioner Roger Goodell and Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
It was a very different story when it came to consoling Jason, on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
“I love you,” Donna, who sported a Frankensteined Chiefs-Eagles jacket with both her sons’ numbers on the back, told Jason.
“Good job, it was so fun watching you all week,” Jason said, getting choked up. “Go celebrate with Trav.”
Before sharing moments with their mom, the brothers shared a moment of their own, which stayed true to their sibling relationship. Travis admitted that it was a “weird feeling” to beat his brother in the Super Bowl while Jason was a little more frank about what he felt.
