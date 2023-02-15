Open in App
New York Post

Donna Kelce shared tearful Super Bowl 2023 moments with Travis and Jason

By Noah Concordia,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tE1cg_0kncnu5L00

Donna Kelce dealt with quite possibly the biggest emotional rollercoaster Sunday night when the Chiefs beat the Eagles to win Super Bowl 2023.

The mother of Chiefs star and winner Travis Kelce , as well as Eagles center Jason Kelce, went from celebrating victory with one son to comforting the other after the 38-35 final.

It was a tough task, but one she handled capably in the aftermath at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where she watched the game alongside commissioner Roger Goodell and Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Travis, in full celebratory revelry , caught Donna sneaking up on him and ecstatically shouted “Momma!”

“I’m so happy for you,” Donna said, weeping, while embracing the tight end, who caught six passes for a team-leading 81 yards and the opening score of the night..

“How about this, mom?,” Travis said. “You had the week of your life, I had the year of my life. How ’bout this, huh?”

A mother's love ❤️

Mama Kelce cried with both her sons after #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/YdjalBka8i

— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 14, 2023
More coverage of Super Bowl 2023, the Rihanna halftime show and best commercials:

It was a very different story when it came to consoling Jason, on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

“I love you,” Donna, who sported a Frankensteined Chiefs-Eagles jacket with both her sons’ numbers on the back, told Jason.

“Good job, it was so fun watching you all week,” Jason said, getting choked up. “Go celebrate with Trav.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjl55_0kncnu5L00
Donna Kelce snuck up on son Travis after he won Super Bowl 2023.
NFL Films
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMe7X_0kncnu5L00
Donna’s embrace with Jason was a little more somber.
NFL Films

Before sharing moments with their mom, the brothers shared a moment of their own, which stayed true to their sibling relationship. Travis admitted that it was a “weird feeling” to beat his brother in the Super Bowl while Jason was a little more frank about what he felt.

“F-k you,” he said. “Congratulations.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video shows alleged Alvin Kamara elevator attack after Saints star indicted
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
NFL Fans Share ‘Proof’ Super Bowl was ‘Rigged’
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made Aaron Rodgers feelings clear before rumor-filled offseason
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy