Portland, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Portland.
The Oregon Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with De La Salle North Catholic on February 14, 2023, 17:55:00.
The Valley Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Oregon Episcopal School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
The Cleveland High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on February 14, 2023, 18:45:00.
The Lakeridge High School basketball team will have a game with St. Mary's Academy on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Roosevelt High School basketball team will have a game with Benson Polytechnic High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Franklin High School basketball team will have a game with Cleveland High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Grant High School basketball team will have a game with Ida B Wells High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Ida B Wells High School basketball team will have a game with Grant High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Benson Polytechnic High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.
The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School - Portland on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.
