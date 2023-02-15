Open in App
Portland, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Portland.

The Oregon Episcopal School basketball team will have a game with De La Salle North Catholic on February 14, 2023, 17:55:00.

Oregon Episcopal School
De La Salle North Catholic
February 14, 2023
17:55:00
2023 OSAA Girls Basketball Playoffs

The Valley Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Oregon Episcopal School on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Valley Catholic High School
Oregon Episcopal School
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
2023 OSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs

The Cleveland High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on February 14, 2023, 18:45:00.

Cleveland High School
Franklin High School
February 14, 2023
18:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lakeridge High School basketball team will have a game with St. Mary's Academy on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.

Lakeridge High School
St. Mary's Academy
February 14, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Roosevelt High School basketball team will have a game with Benson Polytechnic High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.

Roosevelt High School
Benson Polytechnic High School
February 14, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Franklin High School basketball team will have a game with Cleveland High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.

Franklin High School
Cleveland High School
February 14, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Grant High School basketball team will have a game with Ida B Wells High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.

Grant High School
Ida B Wells High School
February 14, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Ida B Wells High School basketball team will have a game with Grant High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.

Ida B Wells High School
Grant High School
February 14, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Benson Polytechnic High School basketball team will have a game with Roosevelt High School on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.

Benson Polytechnic High School
Roosevelt High School
February 14, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School - Portland on February 14, 2023, 19:00:00.

Lincoln High School
Jefferson High School - Portland
February 14, 2023
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
