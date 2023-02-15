Open in App
Dardanelle, AR
See more from this location?
FOX 16 News

Dardanelle Police Department giving the chance to arrest your ex this Valentine’s Day

By Jessica Ranck,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tOMM_0kncmcTi00

DARDANELLE, Ark. – This Valentine’s Day the Dardanelle Police Department is offering up a special that will have you digging through some old contacts.

Chief Joseph Paterak is giving you the chance to arrest your ex.

Little Rock Zoo celebrates the birth of three tiger cubs

Nothing quite says “you’re the one” like a set of Dardanelle’s finest platinum bracelets. They may look a little tight but rest assured, you’ll love seeing your ex walk away in them.

“Everybody’s got that somebody,” Paterak said.

Paterak posted to Facebook last week asking ex-lovers to contact the department if they know of someone special who may have an outstanding warrant.

The offer includes a private drive, a stay in the department’s 5-star accommodations and a frozen prepared meal to cap off the night.

Valentine’s Day in Arkansas: Ideas for travel and gifts

Police say it’s a deal too sweet to pass up.

“There’s a lot of exes out there that they have done something that needs to be brought to the attention of the police. Let us know and we can help you out,” Dardanelle Police Department officer Stephen Wilson said.

This year instead of a bouquet, try a booking at the Dardanelle Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
Four charged after U.S Attorney’s office mail theft sting operation
North Little Rock, AR10 hours ago
Couple invests $2 Million into Little Rock’s Kimball community
Little Rock, AR12 hours ago
Mother who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning reacts to new proposed bill
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Maumelle honors fallen corrections officer
Maumelle, AR1 day ago
North Little Rock police make arrest in deadly Parker Street shooting
North Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Sherwood police identify person of interest in weekend hit-and-run
Sherwood, AR1 day ago
LRPD: Child facing criminal charge after false alarm at Mabelvale Middle School
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Police investigating deadly Monday shooting in North Little Rock
North Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Neighbors react after Wednesday Little Rock plane crash
Little Rock, AR11 hours ago
Whataburger breaks ground on locations in North Little Rock, Searcy
North Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Mentor Match: Little Rock 9-year-old longs for mentor
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Bats cause North Little Rock High School to go remote Wednesday
North Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Texas man carries cross through parts of Little Rock & North Little Rock
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Dempsey Bakery serves up King Cakes for Fat Tuesday
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Hear the call: Police, emergency crews respond to plane crash in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR14 hours ago
FAA says 5 on board plane that crashed near Clinton National Airport, deputies say no survivors
Little Rock, AR20 hours ago
Officer from violent Crawford County video back at work
Mulberry, AR4 days ago
Main Event opens in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR22 hours ago
Little Rock lets the good times roll with annual SoMardi Gras parade
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaf Out Much Earlier Than Normal
Little Rock, AR12 hours ago
Arkansas State Fairgrounds hosts second annual Cat Show
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Mardi Gras parades and events in Arkansas: What to do, where to go
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
Arkansas out of the drought for first time in over a year
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
LRFD crews responding to grass fire off I-430 near Shackleford Road
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Little Rock Zoo uses innovative human procedure to save big cat
Little Rock, AR5 days ago
US Dept. of Transportation awards Little Rock $2M grant for deck park over I-30
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Immigrants from 22 countries become U.S. citizens in Little Rock
Little Rock, AR11 hours ago
Little Rock School District starts “Project Adam” drill for cardiac-safe school
Little Rock, AR5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy