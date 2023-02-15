Open in App
Frisco, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Frisco, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Frisco.

The Emerson High School basketball team will have a game with Lebanon Trail High School on February 14, 2023, 17:45:00.

Emerson High School
Lebanon Trail High School
February 14, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Liberty High School - Frisco basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School - Frisco on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Liberty High School - Frisco
Centennial High School - Frisco
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
