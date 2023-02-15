Junction City, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Junction City.
The Cottage Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Junction City High School on February 14, 2023, 17:45:00.
Cottage Grove High School
Junction City High School
February 14, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Cottage Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Junction City High School on February 14, 2023, 19:15:00.
Cottage Grove High School
Junction City High School
February 14, 2023
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0