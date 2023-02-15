Richmond, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Richmond.
The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with The Steward School on February 15, 2023, 13:00:00.
Norfolk Academy
The Steward School
February 15, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The St. Christopher's School basketball team will have a game with John Marshall High School on February 15, 2023, 14:30:00.
St. Christopher's School
John Marshall High School
February 15, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The George Wythe High School basketball team will have a game with Huguenot High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.
George Wythe High School
Huguenot High School
February 15, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with The Steward School on February 15, 2023, 14:30:00.
Norfolk Academy
The Steward School
February 15, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
