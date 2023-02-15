Richmond, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Richmond.

The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with The Steward School on February 15, 2023, 13:00:00. Norfolk Academy The Steward School February 15, 2023 13:00:00 Varsity Girls Basketball

The St. Christopher's School basketball team will have a game with John Marshall High School on February 15, 2023, 14:30:00. St. Christopher's School John Marshall High School February 15, 2023 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The George Wythe High School basketball team will have a game with Huguenot High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00. George Wythe High School Huguenot High School February 15, 2023 15:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball