Richmond, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Richmond, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Richmond.

The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with The Steward School on February 15, 2023, 13:00:00.

Norfolk Academy
The Steward School
February 15, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The St. Christopher's School basketball team will have a game with John Marshall High School on February 15, 2023, 14:30:00.

St. Christopher's School
John Marshall High School
February 15, 2023
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The George Wythe High School basketball team will have a game with Huguenot High School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.

George Wythe High School
Huguenot High School
February 15, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with The Steward School on February 15, 2023, 14:30:00.

Norfolk Academy
The Steward School
February 15, 2023
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
