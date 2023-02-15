Open in App
Kansas City, KS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Kansas City, February 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kansas City.

The Highland Park High School basketball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on February 15, 2023, 16:45:00.

Highland Park High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
February 15, 2023
16:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Hogan Prep Academy Charter basketball team will have a game with JC Harmon High School on February 15, 2023, 17:00:00.

Hogan Prep Academy Charter
JC Harmon High School
February 15, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
