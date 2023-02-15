Albuquerque, February 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque.
The Hope Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on February 15, 2023, 16:30:00.
The Cuba High School basketball team will have a game with Sandia Preparatory School on February 15, 2023, 16:30:00.
