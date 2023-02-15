Open in App
Kansas City, KS
See more from this location?
Highschool Basketball Pro

Kansas City, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kansas City.

The Highland Park High School basketball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on February 15, 2023, 15:30:00.

Highland Park High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
February 15, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Highland Park High School basketball team will have a game with F.L.Schlagle High School on February 15, 2023, 13:55:00.

Highland Park High School
F.L.Schlagle High School
February 15, 2023
13:55:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy