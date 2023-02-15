Who are the 25 best pound-for-pound girls high school wrestlers in the nation in 2022-23?

Arguably the top 235-pounder in the country, Ganey is a senior who won last year’s state title by fall at the inaugural Illinois girls state championships. Ganey, who placed fourth at the 2022 Fargo Junior Nationals in freestyle, is looking to defend her state title this winter.
Garcia won the 132-pound freestyle title at the 2022 Fargo Junior Nationals and followed that up with another gold medal at Who’s Number One. The California native moved to Colorado for her senior season and is trying to win the state title at 145.
Rated the nation’s top junior by FloWrestling, Jimenez is a two-time state champion who is aiming to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games. Last month she became the first girl champion in the 56-year history of the Peoria Tournament of Champions. She went 4-0 — all against boys — to take home the gold at 106 pounds.
Only a freshman, Leydecker already ranks among the country’s top high school wrestlers. She won the 122-pound title at last summer’s 16U National Championships. Her dad, Randy, wrestled for Arizona State.
Originally a dancer, Little Soldier quickly took to wrestling as a 6-year-old. It was a match made in Heaven. She is a two-time 16U national champion who also won last year’s 132-pound state title as a sophomore at the inaugural Minnesota girls state championships.
Luft recently captured the 130-pound title at the Iowa state championships. The three-time state champion finished her senior season with a perfect 40-0 record and 125 career wins. She will wrestle for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Morales’ numerous accomplishments include cadet and junior national championships (2021), a 2022 Super 32 championship, and a 2022 California state gold medal. The 106-pounder recently committed to wrestle for Central Methodist University.
A junior and 16U national champion at 180 pounds last summer, Nauss has three career gold medals in Fargo. The junior also won a state title last year and will be going for another at 180 pounds next month.
An Alaska native, Rebisch moved to Michigan before her sophomore season and captured the 145-pound state title. She was a junior and 16U national champion last summer and will be going for another state title in March.
Roberts cruised to a state title as a freshman and made the 106-pound finals in the Tri-State Invitational boys bracket in December. The sophomore is the daughter of Kevin Roberts, who was a two-time All-American for Oregon in the mid-1990s.
Rodriguez is a three-time state champion who is going for a fourth this year at 155 pounds. The future McKendree wrestler competed in the U20 World Championships last summer and was a U15 world champion in 2019.
Szkotnicki recently helped lead South River to its second straight Class 4A boys state title. She won the 120-pound state title by fall. Szkotnicki, who won the 112-pound title at last year’s Junior Nationals, will wrestle in college for McKendree.
A two-time silver medalist at the Junior Nationals, Tabaldo is hoping to end her decorated high school career with a coveted California state title. The 113-pounder will wrestle at the next level for Colorado Mesa.
