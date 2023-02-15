Albuquerque, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque.
The Hope Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.
Hope Christian High School
Albuquerque Academy
February 15, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Cuba High School basketball team will have a game with Sandia Preparatory School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.
Cuba High School
Sandia Preparatory School
February 15, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Bernalillo High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.
Bernalillo High School
Albuquerque Academy
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0