Albuquerque, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Albuquerque, February 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

8 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque.

The Hope Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.

Hope Christian High School
Albuquerque Academy
February 15, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Cuba High School basketball team will have a game with Sandia Preparatory School on February 15, 2023, 15:00:00.

Cuba High School
Sandia Preparatory School
February 15, 2023
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Bernalillo High School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on February 14, 2023, 18:00:00.

Bernalillo High School
Albuquerque Academy
February 14, 2023
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0
